OKC Token (OKT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $268.53 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One OKC Token token can now be bought for approximately $15.05 or 0.00077649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $268.53 million and $3.24 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKC Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKC Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,514.01 or 0.28453792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011113 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKC Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKC Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.