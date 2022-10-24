Old National Bancorp (ONB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $430.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Old National Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 71.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 134.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

