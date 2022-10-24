Once Capital Management LLC Buys 82,500 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Once Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Once Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

SOFI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,348,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

