OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

ONCS stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.91. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Further Reading

