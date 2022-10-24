Oppenheimer Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $235.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.82% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $188.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 513,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,348,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 40.0% during the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $217,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

