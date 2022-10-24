Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) PT Lowered to $1.50

Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum to $1.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Orbital Infrastructure Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIG opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

Orbital Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:OIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.91 million for the quarter. Orbital Infrastructure Group had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 581,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 48,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

