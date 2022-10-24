Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

OVV stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $50.04. 172,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,348,149. Ovintiv has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,243,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,151,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

