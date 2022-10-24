Oxen Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.89 million and approximately $230,571.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,279.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00272265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00738837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.91 or 0.00559720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00242039 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,416,918 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

