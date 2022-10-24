Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.00. 640,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 154.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 226,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 233.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 209,294 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

