Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC) Insider Acquires A$97,500.00 in Stock

Paragon Care Limited (ASX:PGC – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Sam bought 300,000 shares of Paragon Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,500.00 ($68,181.82).

Geoffrey Sam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Geoffrey Sam bought 42,500 shares of Paragon Care stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,577.50 ($10,194.06).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Geoffrey Sam bought 25,000 shares of Paragon Care stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,750.00 ($6,118.88).

Paragon Care Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Paragon Care Cuts Dividend

Paragon Care Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Paragon Care’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers clinical solutions for anaesthetists, intensivists, cardiac, vascular, and pain management; designs, manufactures, and distributes reagent red blood cells, monoclonal blood grouping reagents, and ancillary products for immunohaematology laboratories; and eye care products, such as ophthalmology and optometry, neonatal vision screening, and procedural kits.

See Also

