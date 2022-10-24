Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,282 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $49,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after acquiring an additional 309,246 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 197,698 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7,958.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 199,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 196,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,670. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

