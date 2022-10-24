Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PKI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.00.

Parkland stock opened at C$27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$25.65 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.97.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.7999998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,503 shares in the company, valued at C$8,644,151.10. In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Also, Director James Pantelidis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,644,151.10. Insiders bought 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 in the last quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

