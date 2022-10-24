Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 0.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Paychex by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Paychex by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.83. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

