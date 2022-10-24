PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Up to $49.33

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.33, but opened at $51.12. PC Connection shares last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $94,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,048,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $94,591.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,081,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,048,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,976,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,528,000 after buying an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,553,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
