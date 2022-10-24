PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.35 on Thursday. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.55 and a beta of 0.44.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
