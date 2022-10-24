PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.35 on Thursday. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.55 and a beta of 0.44.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

About PCTEL

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

