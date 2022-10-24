PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.15.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

