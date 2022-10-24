Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Down 9.6%

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.51. Approximately 1,651,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 32,278,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 32.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.2949 dividend. This represents a yield of 44.8%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,458,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $157,197,000 after acquiring an additional 616,595 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,179,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,279,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

