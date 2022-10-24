Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

