Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $58.97

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.97, but opened at $49.48. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $44.93, with a volume of 312,310 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.