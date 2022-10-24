Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 5,951 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 825,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 178,805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 217,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,111 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 324,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,020. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.