Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 9,723 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.40. 61,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,927. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.