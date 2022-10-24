Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 6,533 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 261.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Target Trading Up 1.1 %
TGT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.98. 65,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.10.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
