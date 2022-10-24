Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.05. 481,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,671,811. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $246.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

