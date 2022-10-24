Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $62.73 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,912,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,638 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF makes up 11.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $62,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,751. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.