Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Athena Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 20,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 82,867 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.88. 1,214,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,858,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

