Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $166.95. 185,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,894. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.09. The company has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

