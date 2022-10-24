Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,499 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $106.83. The company had a trading volume of 64,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,636. The stock has a market cap of $241.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.86.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

