Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 182 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,835 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248,567 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 4,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.63. 73,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,610. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

