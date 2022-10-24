Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 7,926 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 261,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

