Piper Sandler Cuts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $5.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MTTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Matterport Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $953.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.75. Matterport has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Insider Activity

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth about $4,343,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

