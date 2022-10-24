Pirate Chain Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.21 million and approximately $92,144.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00270399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00092868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,354,322 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.