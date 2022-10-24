PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.02 Billion

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $2.54 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,691.53 or 0.08729833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,499.71 or 0.28314695 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011059 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

