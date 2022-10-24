Plug Power’s (PLUG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Plug Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,172.8% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,003,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,726 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after buying an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,516,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $20,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

