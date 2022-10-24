Polymath (POLY) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001347 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $239.52 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00273075 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004591 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017125 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

