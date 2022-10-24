PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Trading Up 6.7 %
PolyMet Mining stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.68. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.
About PolyMet Mining
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyMet Mining (PLM)
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.