Potomac Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,000 Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 210.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 225.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.0% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,739,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after buying an additional 401,200 shares in the last quarter.

AVYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. 30,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,425,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.88 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

