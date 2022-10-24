Potomac Capital Management Inc. Has $604,000 Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Richardson Electronics worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 162,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.23. 9,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,314,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Articles

