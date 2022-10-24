Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of RumbleON worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at RumbleON

RumbleON Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,799 shares in the company, valued at $752,229.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,248. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.50.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RumbleON Profile

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.