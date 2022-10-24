Potomac Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of RumbleON worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 48.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 7.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. 1,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,248. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $48.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 2.50.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $546.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
