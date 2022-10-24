Potomac Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,305 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Absolute Software accounts for about 1.5% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Absolute Software worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABST. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 856,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 737,092 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 457,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 451,372 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Shares of Absolute Software stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Absolute Software Co. has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

