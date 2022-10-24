Potomac Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Potomac Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111,664 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTN remained flat at $4.58 during trading on Monday. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Exterran ( NYSE:EXTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.49. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The business had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exterran in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

