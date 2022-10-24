PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,027,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $113.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

