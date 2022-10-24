PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPG Industries stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

