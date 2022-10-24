Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Premier African Minerals Trading Up 3.2 %

LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.39 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.33. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £87.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.