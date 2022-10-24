Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Premier African Minerals Trading Up 3.2 %
LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.39 ($0.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.33. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £87.43 million and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
Read More
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.