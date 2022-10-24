Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Jeffrey B. Butler Sells 70,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $2,293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,303,530.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. 376,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,817. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,510,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

