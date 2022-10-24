Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $88,526.24 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $88,526.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,862,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $15,732.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $85,125.60.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.
- On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.
- On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. 691,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 30.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $332,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 21.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
