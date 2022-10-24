Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $88,526.24 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $88,526.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,862,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $15,732.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $85,125.60.

On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48.

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.22. 691,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PGNY. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth approximately $734,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 30.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $332,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 21.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.