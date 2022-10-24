Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $20,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %
PLD stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 54,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.22.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.