Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Up 5.1%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 33,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,092,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.69 million. Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 29.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Proterra by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

