Provenance Blockchain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.72 Billion (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Provenance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $2,186.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,499.71 or 0.28314695 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Provenance Blockchain Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provenance Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provenance Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

