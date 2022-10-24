QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 536,673 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $68,551,000 after acquiring an additional 88,359 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 78,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 566,728 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $72,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $114.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.56.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

