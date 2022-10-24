QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99.70 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $99.70 million and approximately $142,101.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,311.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003349 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023511 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00058385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022848 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005114 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00127542 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $141,955.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.